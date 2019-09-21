Murphy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.

The rookie backstop will take a seat after catching Wednesday and Friday, going 0-for-6 with two walks, three strikeouts and two runs scored in those games. He still has a 1.206 OPS since joining the big club, but Murphy will likely continue to work in a relatively even timeshare as the A's look to carefully manage his workload. Murphy missed extended time in the minors this year with knee trouble.