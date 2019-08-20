Murphy (knee) is 3-for-10 with a double in three rehab games with the Athletics' Arizona League squad.

Murphy appears to be in the latter stages of working back from a partial recurrence of a knee injury that originally sidelined him in early May. The 24-year-old backstop was able to work up to a full game behind the dish in his latest rehab game Monday night, so he could be back with the Aviators in the coming days.