Murphy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 6-0 win over the Astros.

Murphy homered for his second straight game with his second-inning solo shot Monday. He later walked and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ramon Laureano in the seventh. Murphy also hit a two-RBI single in the eighth to provide the Athletics with some insurance runs. The catcher is slashing .231/.341/.423 with four homers, nine RBI and 11 runs scored in 30 games this season.