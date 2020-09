Murphy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk during Friday's 10-6 victory over the Rangers.

Murphy has seemingly been seeing the ball well lately, recording a .500 OBP with six walks over his previous seven games. He has now left the yard three times in his five games. Murphy represents the strong side of a platoon, hitting .273 versus righties, and just .105 versus lefties this season.