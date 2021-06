Murphy went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three total RBI in a 9-5 win over the Rockies on Friday.

The backstop enjoyed a big day at the plate, driving in three runs for the first time this season. He blasted a solo home run to right field in the second inning, knocked in another run with a single in the third and notched another RBI with a double in the sixth. Over his past seven games, Murphy has knocked in 10 runs despite batting a pedestrian .259.