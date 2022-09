Murphy went 1-for-4 with an RBI groundout, a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run in a loss to Atlanta on Tuesday.

The slugging backstop authored a multi-RBI effort for the second time in the last seven games, with his third-inning blast cutting a four-run deficit in half at the time. Murphy's homer also established a new career high for him in that category (18), and his three RBI pushed him to 62 on the season, also a new high-water mark.