Murphy went 3-of-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Orioles.

Murphy not only turned in a great day at the plate. he was instrumental on defense in a questionable call that led to the ejection of Trey Mancini and Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde. Backing up the throw to first, Murphy tagged Mancini out after he ran past first base and allegedly made a move toward second. leading the catcher to smartly tag him out. The Oakland catcher has exceeded expectations early this season but had settled into a bit of an offensive slump in the series with Baltimore, going 0-for-10 leading into Thursday's game.