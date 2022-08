Murphy went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBI in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Nationals.

The backstop did most of his damage in the fifth inning, as he turned on a Steve Cishek slider with the bases loaded for his first career grand slam. Murphy snapped a brief 10-game homer drought with the performance, but he's mostly been red hot since the All-Star break, slashing .298/.404/.556 over his last 35 games with eight home runs and 22 RBI.