Murphy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Murphy connected for his fourth major-league homer in the sixth inning to erase a 2-1 deficit. The rookie backstop has impressively left the yard in three of his last nine at-bats across the last two games, quickly corroborating the power profile he flashed at Triple-A Las Vegas this season wasn't just a byproduct of the Pacific Coast League's hitter-friendly conditions.