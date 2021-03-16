Murphy (chest) is expected to make his Cactus League debut Wednesday against the Royals, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The report doesn't specify whether Murphy will catch or serve as the Athletics' designated hitter, but his expected entry into the spring lineup is an encouraging sign for his chances of being ready to go for the start of the regular season. Murphy has thus far been eased along during spring training after he required a pair of surgeries in the offseason to address a collapsed lung.