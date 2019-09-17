Athletics' Sean Murphy: Lock for postseason roster
Murphy is assured of a spot on the Athletics' postseason roster, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The rookie's locked-in playoff ticket stems from a combination of his stellar efforts since joining the Athletics and the fact he'd be the only other catcher besides Josh Phegley on the current roster available for postseason play. Beau Taylor, who Oakland brought back via a waiver claim last Tuesday after his recent release from the Blue Jays, is not eligible for the playoffs due to the fact he was not with the team by Aug. 31. Meanwhile, neither Murphy's .400 average across 32 plate appearances nor the fact nine (five doubles, four home runs) of his 12 hits have gone for extra bases hurt his case, either.
