Athletics' Sean Murphy: Nearing game action
Manager Bob Melvin said Murphy (knee) is expected to make his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the White Sox, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Melvin said earlier in spring training Murphy was expected to debut Monday against the Cubs, but he's instead set to see game action a day later. The 25-year-old underwent a minor cleanup procedure on his left knee in October, and the A's are remaining conservative to avoid rushing him back in spring training. Murphy received his first taste of the majors in 2019 and had a .245/.333/.566 slash line with four home runs in 20 games.
