Athletics' Sean Murphy: Not in Saturday's lineup
Murphy isn't starting Saturday against the Rays.
Murphy had started in each of the last six games, but Austin Allen will start behind the dish and bat eighth Saturday. Murphy went 3-for-11 with a double and four RBI in his last three games.
