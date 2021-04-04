Updating a previous report, Murphy (wrist) will remain out of the lineup for a third straight game Sunday against the Astros, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Though an initial lineup released on MLB.com listed Murphy as the Athletics' starting catcher, those duties will instead fall to Aramis Garcia while Murphy remains on the mend from a bruised right wrist. Per Alex Coffey of The Athletic, manager Bob Melvin said that Murphy didn't feel 100 percent while swinging in the batting cage, but the Athletics think the 26-year-old backstop will only need one more day off before checking back into the lineup. Oakland opens a three-game home series with the Dodgers on Monday.