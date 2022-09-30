Murphy isn't in the lineup for Friday's matchup in Seattle.
After failing to record a hit in ten tries during Oakland's last series against the Angels, Murphy will sit down to begin Friday's game against the Mariners. Shea Langeliers will take over behind the dish for Murphy, moving Jordan Diaz into the designated hitter role and opening up second base for Jonah Bride to start, batting eighth.
