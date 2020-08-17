site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Not starting Monday
Murphy is not in the lineup Monday against the Angels.
Murphy hits the bench for the second time in the last three games and the fourth time in the last eight contests. Austin Allen gets the nod behind the plate in his absence.
