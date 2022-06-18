site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Murphy isn't starting Saturday's game against the Royals.
Murphy started in the last 10 games and slashed .257/.333/.457 with two homers, a double, three runs and three RBI. He'll get a breather while Stephen Vogt starts behind the plate and bats cleanup.
