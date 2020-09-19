site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-sean-murphy-not-starting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Giants.
Murphy went hitless with two walks and one strikeout over eight plate appearances during the past two games. However, he'll take a seat Saturday with Jonah Heim starting behind the plate.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read