site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-sean-murphy-not-starting-tuesday-752457 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Rangers.
Murphy went 1-for-7 with one RBI and five strikeouts over the past two games, and he'll take a seat Tuesday. Jonah Heim will make his major-league debut at catcher in his place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read