Murphy went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a walk, two runs and two RBI during a 14-7 victory over Texas on Tuesday.

Murphy singled in the first and 10th, was intentionally walked in the 12th and doubled in the third and eighth to reach base an impressive five times; his previous season best was three. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a scorching start to July with a .385/.409/.590 slash line through 10 games, though Tuesday's walk was his first since June 23.