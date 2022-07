Murphy went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run, two walks and an additional run in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Murphy's bat continued its breakout July with Sunday's spectacular effort, one that pushed his monthly slash line to a stellar .348/.420/.580 across 81 plate appearances. The slugging backstop is sporting an impressively modest 13.6 percent strikeout rate in that span as well, and 10 (seven doubles, three homers) of his 24 hits have gone for extra bases in the sample.