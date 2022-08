Murphy went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a double and a walk in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

Murphy drove in the only run of the night for the Athletics in the fifth inning with a single that plated Jonah Bride. The 27-year-old's two-bagger was his fifth extra-base hit over the last seven games, a span during which he's hitting just .250 but owns a 1.004 OPS.