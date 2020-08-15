site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: On bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Giants.
After catching in the Athletics' 10-inning win Friday, he'll get a breather for the second game of the series. Austin Allen will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
