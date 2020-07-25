Murphy is not in the lineup Saturday against the Angels.
Murphy started behind the plate in the opener but will sit in favor of Austin Allen this time around. The exact playing-time split between the pair remains to be seen, though there hasn't been any indication that Murphy will be anything less than a true starter.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Stands out in spring•
-
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Slugs first spring homer•
-
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Walks twice in spring debut•
-
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Cleared for spring debut•
-
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Nearing game action•
-
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Won't make spring debut until March•