site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-sean-murphy-on-bench-wednesday-837186 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Sean Murphy: On bench Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Murphy isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Murphy started in the last six games and hit .318 with a homer, a double, four RBI and three runs during that time. Stephen Vogt will take his place at catcher and bat fifth Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read