Athletics' Sean Murphy: On bench Wednesday
Murphy isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Seattle, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Murphy had gone 0-for-7 with three strikeouts across the last two games. Aramis Garcia will serve as the starting catcher and bat ninth.
