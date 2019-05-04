Murphy has a torn left meniscus and will require surgery, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

This procedure typically requires a 4-to-6-week recovery period, but for catchers, it can be a little longer. Murphy was on track to make his big-league debut this summer, so this is a big blow for the A's. He is hitting .324/.402/.459 with one home run and a 19:9 K:BB in 87 plate appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas.

