Murphy went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two total RBI in Friday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.

Murphy opened the scoring with an RBI single in the fifth inning and added a solo shot in the seventh to restore a two-run lead. This was his fourth multi-hit game in his last nine, but he hadn't posted an extra-base hit in that span prior to Friday. The catcher is slashing .224/.297/.406 with nine homers, 32 RBI, 29 runs scored, a stolen base and 17 doubles through 283 plate appearances.