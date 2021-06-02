Murphy went 1-for-4 with a two-run double, a walk and a run in a win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Murphy's seventh-inning two-bagger doubled the Athletics' lead to four runs at the time and gave the clutch-hitting backstop his sixth and seventh RBI over his last five games. Murphy is hitting just .222 over that stretch while striking out a massive 35.0 percent clip, but the contradictory numbers are simply a microcosm of a season in which his .379/.457/.517 slash line with men in scoring position thoroughly dwarfs his .215/.310/.389 season-long figures.