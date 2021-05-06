Murphy went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run-scoring double in a loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Murphy filled the designated hitter role in Wednesday's contest and certainly did his part with the bat, driving in half of the Athletics' runs on the night. The 26-year-old is still sporting a lackluster .213 average, but it's a figure that's actually been on an ascent of late; factoring in Wednesday's production, Murphy is hitting .320 (8-for-25) with a double, two home runs, four RBI, three walks, two hit by pitches and four runs over his last eight games.