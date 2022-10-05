Murphy went 3-for-5 in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Angels.
All three of Murphy's hits were singles. He missed one game with an illness and his since gone 4-for-10 across two contests since his return. The catcher has enjoyed a career year in almost all aspects, batting .251 with 18 home runs, 66 RBI, 67 runs scored, 37 doubles, two triples and a stolen base in 147 games. Only his .333 on-base percentage and .429 slugging percentage have fallen short of being career-best marks, though he logged better ratios in smaller samples in 2019 and 2020.
