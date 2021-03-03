Murphy (chest) has resumed hitting and catching, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Murphy has been slowed to begin spring training following a pair of offseason surgeries to address a collapsed lung. While manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday that Murphy still isn't ready for game action, the catcher has been progressing well in his recovery so far. The 26-year-old has said that he expects to be ready to play in time for Opening Day.
