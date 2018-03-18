The Athletics reassigned Murphy to their minor-league camp Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Murphy wasn't a serious contender for the backup catching job in Oakland while attending his first big-league camp. The 23-year-old is likely bound for a second tour at Double-A Midland after slashing just .209/.288/.309 in 217 plate appearances in the Texas League following a mid-season promotion in 2017.