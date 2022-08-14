Murphy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Houston.
Murphy started the past 13 games and will take a seat Sunday while in the midst of a 2-for-18 slump. Stephen Vogt will work behind the plate in the series finale versus the Astros.
