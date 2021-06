Murphy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a 5-3 loss to Texas on Wednesday.

Murphy got Oakland on the board with a 443-foot homer to center in the seventh, his second in three games, and doubled earlier in the fourth. The backstop has enjoyed his three games in Texas as he's 5-for-11 with two home runs and two doubles and has raised his OPS from .728 to .782 in the span.