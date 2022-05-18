Murphy is not starting Wednesday's series finale versus the Twins, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The catcher will rest after starting six consecutive games, producing just one hit over that stretch while driving in three runs. Christian Bethancourt will draw the start behind the plate and bat fifth Wednesday.
