Murphy (illness) is starting Monday against the Angels.
Murphy sat out Sunday's series finale against the Mariners due to an illness, but he'll serve as the designated hitter and bat third a day later. Over his last four games, he's gone 0-for-11 with two walks and four strikeouts.
