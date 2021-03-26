Murphy, who didn't make his Cactus League debut until last Thursday due to surgery for a collapsed lung, went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run, three RBI, a walk and two runs overall in a win over the White Sox on Wednesday.

Murphy's second round tripper of Cactus League play notably came off Lance Lynn, and all four of the young backstop's hits thus far this spring have gone for extra bases. The 26-year-old has made up some ground in his preparation, having logged 20 spring plate appearances through Thursday's exhibition versus the Mariners.