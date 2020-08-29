site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Sitting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff

Murphy is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Astros.
Murphy started the first game and went 0-for-2, so it's hardly a surprise he's on the bench for the nightcap. Jonah Heim will work behind the plate in Game 2 for the A's.
