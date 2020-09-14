site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-sean-murphy-sitting-in-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Sitting in Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy isn't starting the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Murphy will take a seat for the nightcap, allowing for Jonah Heim to get the nod behind the dish in Game 2.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read