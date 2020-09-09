site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Sitting nightcap
Murphy is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros.
Murphy went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout during Game 1, and he won't be starting both games of the doubleheader. Jonah Heim will take over behind the plate in Game 2.
