Athletics' Sean Murphy: Sitting out Sunday
Murphy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Murphy will retreat to the bench after catching in each of Oakland's last three games, going 2-for-12 at the dish during that span. Aramis Garcia will fill in for Murphy behind the plate.
