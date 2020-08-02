site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Sitting out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 2, 2020
at
4:14 pm ET 1 min read
Murphy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Austin Allen will step in behind the plate for Murphy, who had caught the Athletics' previous three contests. The rookie is off to a 2-for-14 start to the season, though one of his hits was a home run.
