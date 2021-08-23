Murphy is out of the lineup Monday against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 26-year-old finds himself on the bench for the second consecutive contest, as Yan Gomes receives another start behind the plate. Murphy has a .939 OPS so far in August, but he and Gomes are now splitting time at catcher, as they each have 10 starts in the past 20 games. Additionally, the Associated Press reports Murphy was dealing with a tender wrist Sunday that limited him to just a cameo as a defensive replacement for the final game of the weekend series against the Giants.