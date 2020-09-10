site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Sitting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy is not in Thursday's lineup against the Astros.
Murphy has a .214/.353/.429 slash line with two home runs, four runs and five RBI over his last 10 starts. Jonah Heim will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
