Murphy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the 3-2 loss Friday to the Orioles.

Murphy provided his third two-hit game of the season Friday. The catcher is slashing just .206/.324/.444 in 20 games. However, he has three home runs in his last four starts, flashing some of the power that he showed in the minor leagues. He hasn't played a full season in the majors yet, but he has 20-homer potential. Murphy's numbers in 2020 stretched over a full season gives him 19 home runs, 38 RBI and 57 runs scored.