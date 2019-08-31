Athletics' Sean Murphy: Slated for callup
Murphy will be called up when rosters expand Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Murphy has retained his status as a top-10 catching prospect despite a lot of missed time this season; he underwent surgery on his left knee in early May and then re-injured the knee in late July, necessitating another trip to the injured list. In his 31 games with Triple-A Las Vegas this season, Murphy has slashed .308/.386/.625 with 10 homers and a 15:31 BB:K. It's not clear how much Murphy will play with Josh Phegley swinging it well since his return, but Murphy has upside and is a name to keep in mind this weekend in deeper two-catcher leagues.
