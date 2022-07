Murphy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the White Sox on Saturday.

Murphy took Johnny Cueto deep in the first inning with a 425-foot shot to left field that gave the Athletics an early lead. The long ball was Murphy's third in the last eight games, a stretch of 33 plate appearances during which the slugging backstop has forged an outstanding 1.061 OPS with the help of an 18.2 percent walk rate.