Athletics' Sean Murphy: Slugs first spring homer
Murphy went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in a Cactus League win over the Rangers on Monday.
It was the first round tripper of Cactus League play for the promising backstop, who was eased into spring following offseason knee surgery and didn't see game action until March 2. Murphy, who'll be the starting catcher in 2020, has made good use of his limited opportunities thus far, hitting .375 (3-for-8) over his first 10 spring plate appearances.
