Murphy went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Murphy went yard off Kohei Arihara to give the Athletics a 3-0 lead in the third inning. It's been a productive August for Murphy -- he's batting .304 (14-for-46) with two homers and eight RBI in 13 games. The catcher is up to a .246/.324/.429 slash line, 14 long balls, 49 RBI, 48 runs scored, one stolen base and 26 doubles through 106 contests. With top prospect Shea Langeliers joining the Athletics on Tuesday, Murphy could see a slight reduction in playing time, though it's expected he'll still regularly serve as the designated hitter when he's not behind the plate.